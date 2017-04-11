Kirk Cousins: I’ll play on the franchise tag, the ball’s in the team’s court

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 11, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins has a one-year contract for a guaranteed salary of $23.94 million this season, and he’s fine with that.

Cousins said on ESPN that he’ll be content to just play on the franchise tag this season and see what comes in free agency in 2018.

“The ball’s in the team’s court,” Cousins said. “I’m under contract, am comfortable playing under the contract I signed.”

Washington could also trade Cousins, and there’s been some talk that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan would love to have him. But no team would trade for Cousins unless he agreed to a contract extension with that team, and he says he hasn’t talked to anyone about a contract.

“I haven’t heard anything. I’m not expecting anything to happen,” Cousins said. “And I’m looking forward to getting back to work with my teammates.”

For at least one more year, those teammates will be in Washington.