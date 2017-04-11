Leonard Fournette visiting the Bengals today

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 11, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

LSU’s Leonard Fournette is working his way down the draft order, and establishing what appears to be the floor for his stock.

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Fournette is visiting the Bengals today, as they take a look at the physical running back.

The Bengals pick ninth overall, and aren’t exactly thin at the position with Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard creating a generally effective tandem (though Hill has tapered off since his rookie year).

Yesterday, Fournette was in Charlotte, where the Panthers spent some time with a guy they’re obviously interested in with the eighth overall pick.

Of course, there’s a chance neither team is picking high enough to get their hands on Fournette, but it seems apparent he’s going to be a top 10 pick. The success Dallas had with Ezekiel Elliott last year probably plays into that, but a lot of it is simply the dominance Fournette showed when he was healthy.