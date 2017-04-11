Mark Sanchez will wear Jay Cutler’s number 6

When Tim Hightower arrived in San Francisco, he declined No. 21 out of respect for Frank Gore, who wore it before him with the 49ers. When Latavius Murray arrived in Minnesota, he declined No. 28 out of respect for Adrian Peterson, who wore it before him with the Vikings.
But in Chicago, Mark Sanchez will take Jay Cutler’s old number.
The Bears have confirmed that Sanchez will wear the No. 6 jersey, which Cutler has worn for the last eight years in Chicago. Sanchez has previously worn No. 6 with the Jets and Broncos. He wore No. 3 last year with the Cowboys.
Sanchez will back up Mike Glennon this season, so if Glennon is healthy and effective the No. 6 jersey will be seen mostly on the sideline. Still no word on where Cutler may wear the No. 6 this season.
Not great… but… twice as good as Brady Quinn.
Irregardless your feelings on Jay Cutler, this is a pretty blatant show of disrespect. If there was any question how much John Fox and Ryan Pace hated Jay Cutler, this should remove all doubt.
Somewhere Cutler is pouting on a pile of cash.
Does 6 represent the number of picks he’ll have this season?
I’m a Bears fan, it is really tough to be excited over Butt-Fumbler and Mike Glennon. Are John Fox and Ryan Pace opposed to winning?
Sanchez has been over rated since college. He must do great in interviews.
Well, once he throws a soul-crushing pick-6 (if he ever gets the chance) then he’ll be doing the number justice.
FREE ADVICE: NEVER get rid of a quarterback until you find one who is better than the one you want to get rid of
Chicago fans are so blinded by their hatred of Jay Cutler that they made their team worse.
QUESTION: Do you know what helps quarterbacks?!?
ANSWER: High quality depth in wide receivers
Sinc we know from all the Kaepernick articles that ability has nothing to do with it this is just a another shameless example of how Cutler has been blatantly blackballed for his selfless crusade to preserve the tenets of mediocrity.
One can only hope in the interest of being equitable there will a myriad of articles to follow on this gross injustice!
I’m just amazed honestly that the Bears didn’t retire #6…
doctorrustbelt says:
Apr 11, 2017 6:37 PM
I think most people would have gone with keeping them intact and upright before getting to the receivers but I could be wrong. Let’s find out. Thumbs up for protection and down for “High quality depth in wide receivers”
Isn’t Cutty the Bears’ all-time leading passer and one of their all-time greats? That number should be retired! (Along with the #8 for the last guy to get them to a super bowl – Sexy Rexy Grossman!).