Marshawn Lynch knocks phone out of teenager’s hand

The Marshawn Lynch Unretirement Tour currently isn’t going very well.
Beyond the imminent-then-plodding return (which still hasn’t happened), the arm-wrestling event for which he’s apparently escaping NFL scrutiny because he’s officially retired, and the recent need to leak interest in joining the Patriots in an effort to break the apparent impasse with the Raiders, Lynch could have a more tangible problem on his hands.
Via TMZ, Lynch knocked a phone out of the hands of a teenager who was taking video of Lynch after he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport. Per TMZ, the owner of the phone claims the screen was cracked and that he is considering filing assault charges.
The video also shows Lynch later walking past the same teens and turning to spit on the ground. It’s characterized as a “spit in their direction,” but that seems to be a stretch.
It wouldn’t be a stretch for Lynch to face scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy. Whether his status of the reserve/retired list exempts him from that policy is a question we’ll be posing to the league office.
“Beast Mode is ALIVE!” Reportedly, he has never wiped once in his life. The NFL needs this guy back now!
stop hounding people with camera phones and grow up and stop acting like celebs or athletes are Gods..their just people and im sure if some teens were following your dad around w/ a camera phone he wouldn’t take too kindly to it either…
While Lynch shouldn’t have knocked the phone out of the teenager’s hand, the fact that that can be registered as “assault” astounds me.
I think anyone that knows a teenager with a phone also knows they deserve to have it slapped out of their hands most of the time.
No video mode.
Nothing to see here just Meshawn being Meshawn
I thought he was just gonna say I want to play again. And then the Seahawks-Raiders work out a trade. His agent and Raiders workout a contract and he shows up for practice. At this rate he is going to just disappear.
Once a punk, always a punk. Lynch was driven out of Buffalo for a reason.
I only wish those two guys had been UFC fighters and Lynch tried knocking the phone out of their hands. I’d pay money to see him get his teeth knocked out.
He saw that the kid was filming in portrait mode, and decided to retaliate appropriately.
Kapodaco says:
Apr 11, 2017 4:55 PM
While Lynch shouldn’t have knocked the phone out of the teenager’s hand, the fact that that can be registered as “assault” astounds me.
—————–
Enlighten us, where should the line be between assault and non-assault?
Do you really want this bonehead on your team??
eazeback says:
Apr 11, 2017 4:54 PM
stop hounding people with camera phones and grow up and stop acting like celebs or athletes are Gods..their just people and im sure if some teens were following your dad around w/ a camera phone he wouldn’t take too kindly to it either…
______________________________________
This is wrong. Being a celebrity, you have to understand that when you’re out in public, young people like these two 18 year olds are going to want to have proof they actually saw you. So, they do what all young people do, they use their cell phones.
And do us all a favor — take some grammar and spelling lessons.
Lynch is a punk. He’s worse than that, but I can’t say it here.
no story here, the victim was male, had she been female lynch would be blackballed for life from the NFL
#equality
And thats why you always have skittles handy.
I can’t wait to buy my marshawn lynch raiders jersey!!!
And the comeback is over.
Reggie, sign this primate now!
Nice choice on the pic, it kind of tells the whole story.
Well, were the kids taking pictures or shooting video nearby, or were they about 5 inches from his face, screaming and yelling? If it’s the latter, not only should he not be charged, he should be thanked. If it’s the former, at the very least, make him pay for a new phone.
You can take em out of the hood, you just can’t take the good out of em…