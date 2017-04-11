Marshawn Lynch knocks phone out of teenager’s hand

Posted by Mike Florio on April 11, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

The Marshawn Lynch Unretirement Tour currently isn’t going very well.

Beyond the imminent-then-plodding return (which still hasn’t happened), the arm-wrestling event for which he’s apparently escaping NFL scrutiny because he’s officially retired, and the recent need to leak interest in joining the Patriots in an effort to break the apparent impasse with the Raiders, Lynch could have a more tangible problem on his hands.

Via TMZ, Lynch knocked a phone out of the hands of a teenager who was taking video of Lynch after he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport. Per TMZ, the owner of the phone claims the screen was cracked and that he is considering filing assault charges.

The video also shows Lynch later walking past the same teens and turning to spit on the ground. It’s characterized as a “spit in their direction,” but that seems to be a stretch.

It wouldn’t be a stretch for Lynch to face scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy. Whether his status of the reserve/retired list exempts him from that policy is a question we’ll be posing to the league office.