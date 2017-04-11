 Skip to content

Packers waive Makinton Dorleant

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT
Cornerback Makinton Dorleant is no longer a member of the Packers.

According to multiple reports, Dorleant was waived by the team on Tuesday with a failed physical designation. He spent most of last season with a hamstring injury, but was activated from injured reserve late in the season. He then tore his ACL after playing in four games with the team.

Dorleant’s chances of staying with the Packers probably weren’t helped by a March arrest in Iowa. Dorleant was cited for interference after an altercation at a Cedar Falls bar that also included Bears cornerback and Dorleant’s Northern Iowa teammate Deiondre’ Hall. Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference.

The other 31 teams will have a chance to add Dorleant to their roster, but the combo of injury and the recent arrest may leave him looking for work for a while.

6 Responses to “Packers waive Makinton Dorleant”
  1. ariani1985 says: Apr 11, 2017 4:47 PM

    If you cant make the horrible Packers defense it might be time to retire!

  2. ariani1985 says: Apr 11, 2017 4:48 PM

    Can you honestly name 5 packers who haven’t been arrested lately?

  3. arianil985 says: Apr 11, 2017 4:53 PM

    No doubt he’d be our best player! PLEASE come to the land of cold lutefisk and 10,000 sewers!!

  4. stellarperformance says: Apr 11, 2017 4:58 PM

    ariani1985 says:
    Apr 11, 2017 4:47 PM
    If you cant make the horrible Packers defense it might be time to retire!
    //////////////////////////////////////////

    And yet, the Packers have beaten the Vikings 12 out of the last 15 times they’ve played each other.

    How is that possible?

  5. norrismen17 says: Apr 11, 2017 4:59 PM

    Typical Packer.

  6. norseyapper says: Apr 11, 2017 5:04 PM

    Stupid trolls….regardless of which side of the river you live on, please slink back under the I 94 bridge and hibernate until September at least.

Leave a Reply

