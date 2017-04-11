Packers waive Makinton Dorleant

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

Cornerback Makinton Dorleant is no longer a member of the Packers.

According to multiple reports, Dorleant was waived by the team on Tuesday with a failed physical designation. He spent most of last season with a hamstring injury, but was activated from injured reserve late in the season. He then tore his ACL after playing in four games with the team.

Dorleant’s chances of staying with the Packers probably weren’t helped by a March arrest in Iowa. Dorleant was cited for interference after an altercation at a Cedar Falls bar that also included Bears cornerback and Dorleant’s Northern Iowa teammate Deiondre’ Hall. Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference.

The other 31 teams will have a chance to add Dorleant to their roster, but the combo of injury and the recent arrest may leave him looking for work for a while.