Price for Richard Sherman is dropping

Lost in the latest report regarding the Seattle asking price for cornerback Richard Sherman is a fundamental reality that fuels the perception a trade will happen: Seattle is dropping its asking price.
Last week, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported that the Seahawks are looking for a very good player and a high pick in the draft. Now, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media says the Seahawks wants a first-round pick in 2017 and a conditional mid-round pick in 2018 to get the trade done.
Garafolo specifically mentioned the Darrelle Revis deal from 2013, which sent the then-star corner to Tampa for the 13th overall pick in the draft and a third-rounder the next year if Revis remained on the roster in March.
It seems like just a matter of time before the asking price becomes a first-round pick. The question then would become how low will the Seahawks go in this reverse auction, where the price keeps going down and no one is raising a paddle, yet.
That question is driven by how motivated the Seahawks are to sell. Given the unusual transparency that the Seahawks have applied to this one, the truth could be that the price will keep dropping until someone bites — as long as that someone is someone for whom Sherman wants to play.
Which means the question of what Seattle wants ultimately may be driven by how badly Sherman wants out.
Eh, I don’t know. A good player is probably worth about a 3rd rounder these days. A good player and a 1st rounder, or a 1st and a 3rd sounds about the same to me.
Hate the guy, and hope he gets traded to the Browns or 49ers. I don’t think his play will age well either, holding will only get him so far.
hes not worth anything more than a 3rd and everyone knows it…hes been digressing as a player
and trust me ,that price will drop even lower!!!!
No one wants you. You mad bro?
Hey Dick, sounds like you’re getting booted out of the nest. Tell us, how is your ego handling this? Oh wait, your media ban. What happeneD there? Just go away, make a rap cd and open a bar. Please disappear, you are not liked.
Good luck. This will eventually get to Brock Osweiler version 2.0 status where Seattle gives a team a second round pick and Ric just to get him out of their locker room.
Id give up a third rounder maybe. No matter what you give up, youve still got an overpaid player eating a huge chunk of your cap. And hes selfish and arrogant.
If I were doing it, a 4 round this yr and. 6-7 next yr. His $$$ is what drives down the compensation to me
With only @ $5m available outside of the rookie pool they are still looking for way too much for a declining loudmouth that’s only got 2 years on his contract and those at $11m per. It’s not as though other teams don’t know Seattle’s cap situation.
And that worked out so well for the Bucs right?
That’s the problem with trying to get someone to match what is a essentially a previously failed trade. Not going to happen.
Wow. What a tremendous revelation
He’s already 29 and isn’t even a shut down man corner. Product of the system and talent around him, in my opinion. I’d take my chances with my first round pick.
As a Cardinals season ticket holder…
If Watson doesn’t fall to 13 I’d trade you 13 and next years 5th.
Patrick Peterson and Sherman at CB
Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!
Schneider is crazy. This draft is stocked at DB. How does he think someone would rather part with a 1st and 3rd (possibly getting two future starters at DB) for an expensive loud starter on the downside of his career. I wouldn’t give up a first rounder for Sherman.
I’d like to see someone calculate the actual real contribution value of draft picks. I’d rather have a player that produces on a known level than an opportunity to step up to the craps table and roll the dice on some college guy. But I’m not a GM so there you are.
Did he drop the asking price?
Is he demanding the trade?
Turning in a headache.
Who would want that in your locker room. Just runs his mouth non stop and his play has dropped out. Can’t wait for him to get pushed out of the NFL so he can cry about being a victim of his own mouth.
I wonder if Sherman’s head is spinning yet?
Sherman: “Everyone wants me!”
Front office: “No Richard, nobody wants you.”
Hasn’t Sherman benefitted a lot from playing in a zone scheme? I dont think he deserves top 10 money, but he definately is a starter in this league.
Referencing the Revis trade just reminds everyone how bad a deal trading and signing him was.
A contending team does not need all the Sherman drama to mess up team chemistry even if he does make plays.
A rebuilding team is not going into a salary cap hostage situation.
As for Sherman stock…”look out belowwwwww”
Would love to know what’s really going on here. Pete Carroll has always been a player’s coach, so Sherman must have really done something egregious to lose his support. Carroll’s silence on this has been deafening!
damn. Seattle is toast
As someone who can’t stand Richard Sherman as a person… He is a really good player. But a first round pick is steep for a player who isn’t on a rookie deal. And a player who clearly has some personality/maturity issues.
He’s worth a 3rd rounder. No more. Lots of good 20 year old corners in the draft who are COACHABLE without the headache and constant racism.
All of these stories reference Sherman wanting to go to a winner. Am I missing something? He has no say whatsoever in where he winds up, right?
If it’s not a high-mid 2nd AND another pick that is a late 3 or early-mid 4th in this draft or next…there is NO reason for Seattle to let him go. He’s been a PITA for a few years and made the playoffs every year. He was hurt all last year and STILL was on of the top 4 CB in the league. Guys whi aren’t nearly as good got $12M on the FA market.
I love that the reference point in the trade is Derrell Revis- which was the case of buyer remorse and the Bucs had to cut him.
I’m still hoping for a Cleveland connection. Thomas and 33rd for Shermy and #106.
Imagine the blowups between him and belicheat on the sidelines.
You cheat bro?
#25 Seahawks jersey is marked down to $9.99. With Rich inside of it.
How the mighty have fallen
—
Hearing those two continuously whine about who is less more overrated would never get old.
Holding! Ten yards and automatic first down.
The draft is filled with secondary talent. Not saying everyone of them will be a Sherman type of player but if you look at the facts: A CB which is about to turn 30, is on the back end of his contract (which means he’ll want one more big payday), all for the price of a 1st and mid rounder?
At this stage with everything factoring in I’d say he’s not “worth” anything higher than a 4th and that’s kinda pushing it. No GM in his right mind is going to give up so much ESPECIALLY when that player is on the back 9 of his career and has an alpha personality.
So much for the 2012th dienasty.
I could see the Niner’s giving him a 3rd pick this year and a conditional 4th next year.
Legion of Buffoon.
Typical responses from some PFT posters, “loudmouth”, “can’t stand him as a person”.
The only problem is you don’t know Sherman as a person. All you know is the brief snippets you see on television. But don’t let that stop you from judging someone you’ve never met.
There is a reason for this… he brings baggage, holds on each play and not a team player. The old adage trade em one year early applies. Please Steelers do not think about it!!!!
he can play for kap and everybody can sing kum ba ya in the hate America league.
Raiders should trade for him. Smith, Amerson & Sherman would be pretty formidable. Would help that pass D step up from middle of the pack. College in Bay Area.
He seems like a guy the Bengals would trade for, but Mike Brown would never offer more than a 3 for him
Well that escalated, or deescalated quickly.
———————————————————–
No wonder why your team is always on the bottom!!!
Wherever he goes….
Adderall sales will go up in that City !
Butler to Saints, 32nd pick to New England.
New England ships 32nd pick and a 2018 4th rnder for Sherman.
Win. Win. Win. Everyone is happy.
3rd Rounder and a box of umbrellas for the rain soaked folks in SEA and the Raiders will take him.
@davedsone – Jimmy Johnson once gave each and every draft position a point value. You might want to see if you can find it.
the 2016-17 version of Sherman is still better then anything the stillers propped up at corner since Rod Woodson left over 20 yrs ago, So they better make a serious offer for him or else they have become clueless how to be a serious contender in modern football times.
Unless the goal is the same, pray someone else knocks off the pats in January like in 2005 and 08.