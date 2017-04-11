Report: Johnathan Hankins visited Colts Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

The top unsigned and untagged free agent on PFT’s list of the top free agents spent some time with a possible employer on Tuesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins visited with the Colts on Tuesday. It’s the first reported visit for Hankins since the start of free agency.

Reports over the course of the last month or so have pegged Hankins as seeking a contract that would pay him more than other top defensive tackles were able to get on the open market, an outcome that seemed less and less likely with every passing day. Giants co-owner John Mara seemed to confirm that Hankins was asking for more than teams were willing to pay when he said the team wanted Hankins back but “wanted to try to do that if possible without being irresponsible.”

The Colts could use a player like Hankins in the middle of a line that’s currently manned by David Parry, Al Woods, Margus Hunt and T.Y. McGill. Whether the price will finally be right remains to be seen, however.