 Skip to content

Report: Johnathan Hankins visited Colts Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

The top unsigned and untagged free agent on PFT’s list of the top free agents spent some time with a possible employer on Tuesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins visited with the Colts on Tuesday. It’s the first reported visit for Hankins since the start of free agency.

Reports over the course of the last month or so have pegged Hankins as seeking a contract that would pay him more than other top defensive tackles were able to get on the open market, an outcome that seemed less and less likely with every passing day. Giants co-owner John Mara seemed to confirm that Hankins was asking for more than teams were willing to pay when he said the team wanted Hankins back but “wanted to try to do that if possible without being irresponsible.”

The Colts could use a player like Hankins in the middle of a line that’s currently manned by David Parry, Al Woods, Margus Hunt and T.Y. McGill. Whether the price will finally be right remains to be seen, however.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
4 Responses to “Report: Johnathan Hankins visited Colts Tuesday”
  1. zackattack006 says: Apr 11, 2017 4:55 PM

    Come to Miami…

  2. zackattack006 says: Apr 11, 2017 4:56 PM

    It would be nice payback for them signing Vernon last year… 🙂

  3. dolphins4 says: Apr 11, 2017 5:01 PM

    This guy will never get more money than the Giants are offering him.

  4. terripet says: Apr 11, 2017 5:04 PM

    It’s like getting another number 1 pick

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!