Report: Mitchell Trubisky met with Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT

The Cardinals are doing their research on the 2017 draft’s quarterback class this week.

Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer was in for a visit on Monday and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson is due in on Wednesday, which left time for the team to get to know North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky. Mike Jurecki of FOX Sports 910 reports that Trubisky had dinner with Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, General Manager Steve Keim and coach Bruce Arians on Monday night.

Arians telegraphed one of the questions that he likely had for Trubisky when he said recently that it is “always bugging” him that Trubisky only started for one year while in college.

Another possible frustration for the Cardinals in their quest to find Carson Palmer’s successor is that they pick 13th in the first round and the quarterback they like may be off the board. Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reports they are gauging what it might cost to move up, but cautions that the price may be prohibitive for such a move.