Reuben Foster among prospects getting medical rechecks in Indianapolis

Linebacker Reuben Foster’s first visit for a medical evaluation in Indianapolis this year didn’t go as expected.

Foster was sent home from the Scouting Combine after what was described a “heated argument” with a hospital worker while waiting for his medical evaluation. Foster missed interviews with 16 teams as a result and later sent a letter to NFL teams apologizing for that and telling them that he would discuss the incident if so desired later in the pre-draft process.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Foster will get another chance to get a full workup this week during the medical re-checks in Indianapolis. Foster would likely be there even if things had gone as planned in March because he had shoulder surgery this offseason. Per Rapoport, Foster has full range of motion in his shoulder.

The Alabama linebacker will have company in Indy. Washington wide receiver John Ross, Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis, UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley, Michigan tight end Jake Butt and Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk are also due for check-ups. Washington cornerback Sidney Jones will send in scans of the Achilles injury he suffered at his pro day workout.