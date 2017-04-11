Ross Tucker sees red flags with Myles Garrett

Posted by Mike Florio on April 11, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

Myles Garrett won’t be submitting to an interview with Ross Tucker, either.

Tucker, the former NFL player turned multi-media personality, has concerns about Garrett, based in part on Garrett’s refusal to submit to an interview with ESPN’s Booger McFarland due to McFarland’s criticism of Garrett. But Tucker has other concerns, as explained during a Tuesday visit to PFT Live.

Tucker pointed to a comment from Garrett to ESPN The Magazine regarding the presumptive No. 1 overall pick’s intellect.

“I don’t think I’m the smartest player in the draft, but if you consider all the things I think about daily, how many things intrigue me and I try to get to get involved in, I’m up there,” Garrett said.

“Who says stuff like that?” Tucker said on Twitter, before elaborating in the clip embedded in this post.

Garrett’s comment tempts me to reconsider the official PFT position on reporting Wonderlic scores, something we stopped doing a few years ago for a variety of reasons — including but not limited to the complete and total irrelevance of the results to whether a guy will be a good football player. With Garrett touting his own intelligence, someone will surely be tracking those numbers down, if only out of curiosity.

If you’re curious to hear what Tucker had to say about Garrett, you don’t have to be the smartest person in the draft to figure out how to turn on the video.