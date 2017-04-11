Ross Tucker sees red flags with Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett won’t be submitting to an interview with Ross Tucker, either.
Tucker, the former NFL player turned multi-media personality, has concerns about Garrett, based in part on Garrett’s refusal to submit to an interview with ESPN’s Booger McFarland due to McFarland’s criticism of Garrett. But Tucker has other concerns, as explained during a Tuesday visit to PFT Live.
Tucker pointed to a comment from Garrett to ESPN The Magazine regarding the presumptive No. 1 overall pick’s intellect.
“I don’t think I’m the smartest player in the draft, but if you consider all the things I think about daily, how many things intrigue me and I try to get to get involved in, I’m up there,” Garrett said.
“Who says stuff like that?” Tucker said on Twitter, before elaborating in the clip embedded in this post.
Garrett’s comment tempts me to reconsider the official PFT position on reporting Wonderlic scores, something we stopped doing a few years ago for a variety of reasons — including but not limited to the complete and total irrelevance of the results to whether a guy will be a good football player. With Garrett touting his own intelligence, someone will surely be tracking those numbers down, if only out of curiosity.
If you’re curious to hear what Tucker had to say about Garrett, you don’t have to be the smartest person in the draft to figure out how to turn on the video.
This dude looks so much Brandon Marshall. Kinda creepy and especially when he says wack stuff like he has been the last few months.
I said it the other day, this guy (Garrett) is the LeVar Ball of pro football. He simply can’t shut his yap and everything that comes out of it is more ludicrous than whatever he said last time.
I’m with Ross and Booger. Take Allen with the first pick.
Remember when Big Ben said that his off-season golfing trip to Scotland would improve his quarterbacking because of “figuring out all the angles and stuff” because — and this is a verbatim quote — “I’m a pretty cerebral guy.”
Until today I am not sure I had ever heard of Ross Tucker.
How does PFT know that the scores of the Wonderlic have no relevance? Because some players who had poor scores ended up well? What about the scores that were poor and the guy ended up making horrible decisions, played stupid, and ended up being overdrafted? I love when the “media” paints with their broad brush. But then they pick out every little word that they can tear apart from people they don’t like. Amazing dynamic. The Wonderlic is a tool and would be wise to use. Not the end-all, but very useful as one criteria. (Okay, cue the Dan Marino stories)
Wow, so two negative reports on Garrett and suddenly he is trash. I don’t care what two has-been reporters have to say about him, they haven’t even met Myles. It’s pathetic over-analysis, making something out of nothing. If someone that actually knew him came up with this, that would be concerning, but that didn’t happen. Watch the film and you will see an elite pass rusher. He has the production to back up his measurables and consistently performs at a high level. Sure, maybe his sacks come in bunches, but he is always getting pressure.
Sounds like an entitled kid accustomed to surrounding himself with YES-MEN that agree with and applaud everything he says and does.
Time to grow up or they will eat you up and spit you out at the next level.
One look at Garrett and you just know he’s the smartest player in the draft. Who would doubt?
Hi, I am Ross Tucker and it has become apparent that no one on earth cares about me or what I have to say about anything anymore.
How do I reverse this horrible trend? I know, I will say something that no one else in the world is saying. That way, people will have to pay attention to me, at least for a moment.
In defense of Myles I haven’t seen him rocking horn rimmed glasses and a bow tie to prove how smart he is. Maybe that’s yet to come.
Another Kanye wannabe. Sad.
