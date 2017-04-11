Seahawks add former No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 11, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

Dion Jordan will be getting another chance in the NFL.

Jordan, the pass rusher who was cut by the Dolphins after a hugely disappointing four years in Miami, will now head to Seattle, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today.

The Dolphins loved Jordan so much in the 2013 NFL draft that they traded both the 12th overall pick and the 42nd overall pick to move up to No. 3 overall and select him.

Jordan was disappointing in 2013 and 2014, suspended for all of 2015 and injured for all of 2016. The Seahawks can’t expect much from Jordan, but he has undeniable athletic talent, and perhaps they can get something out of him.