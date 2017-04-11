Steelers visiting with Tim Williams, who has his own off-field concerns

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 11, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

While he hasn’t gotten the attention of a Joe Mixon, Alabama outside linebacker Tim Williams also presents a bit of a quandary for NFL teams this spring, as they try to weigh obvious production against the uncertainty created by off-field issues.

But while Mixon has become the face of the topic this year because of the video of him punching a woman in the face, Williams has his own baggage which teams have to consider. “All” he did was fail multiple drug tests while in college, along with a gun charge last year, so he’s not widely considered as radioactive in some corners as Mixon might be.

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Williams is visiting with the Steelers today as they try to gauge the risk vs. reward.

If you can isolate the football, he seems a good fit there, a pure pass-rusher who had nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss last year. But he knows when he meets with teams, that’s not the main topic.

“I’m a young player. I made decisions that I grew from,” Williams said at the Scouting Combine. “It’s all about being a man, owning up to your situations, owning up to your mistakes. I’m not here laughing around joking. I know I’ve got something to prove. I’m obviously behind the 8-ball so I’m here to prove not only to myself but to every organization that if they take me, they’re going to get the best player here.”

There are other concerns about Williams, including how good a run defender he can be. But there comes a point when talent makes teams forget.