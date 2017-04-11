Still no verdict in Aaron Hernandez double-murder trial

Posted by Mike Florio on April 11, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT

The second day of deliberations in the double-murder trial against former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez ended with the jury asking a question. The third day ended with the jury asking to go home for the day.

Via multiple reports, the presiding judge dismissed the jury after the foreperson indicated that the jury had gone as far as it could for the day.

The jury has not yet indicated any difficult in reaching a verdict. Two questions have been asked as they work through eight different charges against Hernandez in a trial that arises from the July 2012 shooting deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Deliberations will continue on Wednesday in the case against Hernandez, who previously was convicted of shooting and killing Odin Lloyd in June 2013.