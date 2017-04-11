Tony Romo: “I feel like I left something out there”

Ever since walking away from chances to play football to embark on a broadcasting career, Tony Romo has avoided a lot of talk about his Cowboys career.
And today, as he spoke with reporters briefly before his cameo appearance on an NBA bench tonight, he admitted there was one troubling aspect of leaving when he did, despite all the well-wishes on his new gig.
“I guess it just makes you feel that you accomplished something in some ways because I feel like I left something out there that I always wanted to accomplish,” he said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “And I got to live with that. That’s part of playing sports. It doesn’t always go the way you expect. You can put everything into it and sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t. But it doesn’t mean you can be OK with it.
“This week has been special in the sense that people have made me feel that they appreciated me and that they enjoyed me playing and being their quarterback and that it meant something to them and they wanted to root for me and they were passionate about it. I can’t say thank you enough. It really has been a very special week.”
That seems like an obvious reference to not winning a Super Bowl, but it could also stand as a summation of an awkward exit. It’s hard to imagine him not feeling a lack of completion there, considering the way his relationship with coach Jason Garrett seemed to suffer with last year’s transition to Dak Prescott.
But during his short appearance during a Dallas Mavericks morning shootaround, Romo showed the kind of grace which could serve him well as he embarks on a new job which he has no experience at.
“Standing here today I feel a little bit embarrassed, to be honest,” Romo said. “Just in the sense that you’re lucky enough to be in a position that someone cares enough to do something to honor you. I’m a lucky guy.”
And while not winning a title might gnaw at him, it’s not keeping him from appreciating the chance for others to thank him for what was by most measures a successful run in Dallas.
This is somewhat reminiscent of when the Dolts kicked HGH 5-head to the curb in Indy.
Lets see….how many Lombardis have the Dolts won since Peyme left?
Probably something you choked on Tony. haha
You’re not alone Tony- ALL of the Cowboys feel like they left something out there after last season.
I have nothing against Romo, but why is the guy being treated like Payton Manning? I mean, he didn’t even win a PLAYOFF game, let alone, a Super Bowl. I just don’t understand why I have to see all these articles about him sitting on the Mavs bench, etc., when he isn’t even in the league anymore, and didn’t win squat?
I’ve always looked at Romo as an inspiration. Kid went from being undrafted to 14 year veteran starting QB. And say what you want about him being made of glass, the guy is tough as nails. He never gave up on himself or his teammates, and that’s a thing of beauty in today’s world.
Could you imagine how much worse Manziel’s implosion would’ve been had he had to face that kind of adversity? I doubt he would’ve handled it well enough to even make it out of training camp with a team.
Understatement of the year from the guy that had more back injuries than playoff wins.
Jerrah railroaded him, but not as bad as how Belicheat railroaded Bledsoe for a system QB.
2 playoff wins in 13 seasons – yeah an awful lot got left out there.
Make all the jokes you want, Romo left it all out there.
Much respect from this Pats fan.
Dez caught the ball. He just…… he caught it.
I dont understand why he hung up the cleats. He could have asked to be released and taken an incentive based contract. He will regret this move and probably try to make a comeback when its too late- time isn’t on his side.
Yeah… More INTs
All this talk about not winning a Super Bowl when the dude doesn’t even have a George Halas trophy in his glass case. Two playoff wins, people. TWO.
Watch out CBS. He is already contemplating a comeback!
you did… a collarbone or 3, a few vertebra and some internal disc “goo”!
Shoulda done whatever it took to play in Houston. It wouldn’t have to uproot his family.
Like a 30min charter. He can afford it.
Yeah, I’m sure there were a few more playoffs games you could have lost.
Somebody should have warned Jim Nance, that all Romo eats is Mexican Food
Simms will be like a scented Yankee candle compared to Tony
Yeah….your spleen is still getting kicked around on one of those fields out there.
On the coasts all that Cowboy stuff has a real different meaning.
Please no more Romo stories. I don’t love all the Patriot stories but at least they are champs.
Tony Romo is a loser just like Cowboy fans. Mark Sanchez has more playoff wins.
If you gave Tebow 10 years as the starting QB, he would probably win more playoff games in the span than Romo did.
Translation:
When I realize I suck at broadcasting, I’ll go back to football for a year or 2.
Annnd BAM, there it is. Its in his head something was left on the field that he failed to do, from there its not to far from suiting up this season. I’m betting hes signed by 2 preseason game at the latest.
Cutler > Romo