Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2017, 7:37 AM EDT

The Bills will open the preseason at home.

The Dolphins may not need to think much about exercising the fifth-year on T Ja’Wuan James‘ contract.

Could the Patriots add a running back in the draft?

The Jets will get a chance to catch up with WR Brandon Marshall in the preseason.

Ravens DB Lardarius Webb got his number back after getting his job back.

Bengals QB A.J. McCarron is branching out into the world of sushi.

Would the Browns really consider taking LSU RB Leonard Fournette with the first pick?

The Steelers visited with Pitt QB Nathan Peterman.

The Texans will work out Cincinnati LB Eric Wilson.

Former Colts RB Mike Hart is now coaching at the University of Indiana.

The Jaguars will see both Super Bowl teams during the preseason.

Has Titans QB Marcus Mariota’s play in the NFL affected judgments on other quarterbacks?

Utah T Sam Tevi will visit with the Broncos.

Making the case for the Chiefs drafting a safety early.

The Raiders waived DL Demetrius Cherry off their 90-man roster.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon extolled the benefits of a light preseason workload.

The 2016 draft is shaping up to be one of the best in Cowboys history.

A group of tight ends the Giants could consider in the draft.

Five Eagles players who could be making a bigger impact in 2017.

Debating whether the Redskins should draft a running back in the first round.

The Bears aren’t putting Jay Cutler’s No. 6 in mothballs.

Penn State WR Chris Godwin met with the Lions.

How would Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey look in the Packers offense?

A list of the pre-draft visitors to the Vikings.

Falcons WR Julio Jones gave his support to the Hawks as the NBA playoffs draw closer.

DE Julius Peppers‘ former Panthers teammate Mike Rucker shared his expectations for Peppers’ return to Carolina.

Saints S Kenny Vaccaro and DE Alex Okafor are part of an effort to build schools in Kenya.

The Buccaneers will be on national TV during the preseason.

The Cardinals will be putting some miles on the odometer in the preseason.

Coach Sean McVay’s intensity made an impression on Rams players.

Said 49ers T Joe Staley of coach Kyle Shanahan’s former players signing with the team, “It kind of speaks volumes to the type of impact he had on a lot of those guys’ careers, that they want to come out here to help rebuild and reshape this organization.”

The Seahawks will get an early look at the Chargers’ temporary home stadium.