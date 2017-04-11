Tyrell Williams: Keenan Allen’s return will mean “a big year for all of us”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2017, 10:06 AM EDT

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said last month that he expects to be recovered from last year’s torn ACL in time to take part in training camp, something he repeated while talking to the media on Monday.

Allen’s absence last season opened up a bigger role for Tyrell Williams, who took advantage of the increased opportunities to catch 69 passes for 1,059 yards. Having a healthy Allen back in the lineup could change the amount of times the ball goes Williams’ way, but Williams isn’t looking at things that way. He believes Allen’s presence will provide a rising tide for the entire offense.

“He opens so much up for me,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “Defenses have to account for him, so that will open it for me and really the whole offense. He is such a big part [of what we do]. He’ll open things up for all the receivers and the backs, too. I think it will be a big year for all of us.”

With Travis Benjamin also at receiver and the Antonio Gates/Hunter Henry tandem at tight end, a full-strength Chargers offense has plenty of targets in the passing game to go with Melvin Gordon out of the backfield. That bodes well, although a full-strength team was a rare site in the Chargers’ final seasons in San Diego.