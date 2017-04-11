Von Miller: This will be my best year yet

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT

Broncos linebacker Von Miller was appearing on “Dancing With the Stars” and hoping to reach agreement with the Broncos instead of taking part in the team’s offseason program this time last year, although the time away from the team didn’t seem to slow him down much on the field.

Miller had 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in another strong season off the edge in the Denver defense. It wasn’t quite enough to make him the choice as the defensive player of the year as Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack got one more vote to take the award, but it seemed like the kind of performance the Broncos would happily take every year.

On Tuesday, Miller said that he expects to give the Broncos even more this time around. He said having a full offseason with the team and the desire to erase the frustrations from the way things ended last year will bring the best version of Miller to the stage.

“I feel like this Von coming up is going to be the best Von I’ve put forth,” Miller said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

The Broncos stayed in house by promoting Joe Woods to defensive coordinator with Wade Phillips moving on to the Rams, so there aren’t likely to be major changes to the way the defense operates in 2017. That should keep Miller well-positioned to remain the same disruptive force he’s been for years at the very least.