Adoree’ Jackson says teams have talked to him about playing both ways

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT

Adoree’ Jackson is one of the players that has helped this year’s crop of draftable cornerbacks earn good reviews around the league and his ability to help teams in other ways could help him leap some of the other impressive players in the group.

Jackson scored six touchdowns as a receiver, four as a punt returner and four as a kickoff returner while at USC and the full complement of skills was on display when the Trojans faced Notre Dame last year. Jackson scored as a receiver, kick returner and punt returner while also knocking away a pair of passes in a 45-27 win.

It seems NFL teams took notice of the full package. During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Jackson said that he’s talked to teams about playing both ways while making the pre-draft rounds.

Jackson also revealed some of the teams that he’s spoken to during the process. He said he’s visited with the Cowboys, Buccaneers, Titans and Browns and that he’s scheduled to meet with the Eagles and Texas as well.