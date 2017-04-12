Chiefs work out three college basketball players

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 12, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

The Chiefs already have two tight ends on their roster who played basketball, not football, in college. They may soon add more.

Kansas City has scheduled visits with three college basketball players, none of whom played college football, according to the Kansas City Star.

The three players are all tall and athletic and fit the profile of an NFL tight end, other than the part about not playing football since high school: Virginia Commonwealth’s Mo Alie-Cox is 6-foot-7 and 262 pounds, Kansas State’s D.J. Johnson is 6-foot-9 and 237 pounds and Texas Wesleyan’s Najeal Young is 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds.

The Chiefs already have tight end Demetrius Harris, who played basketball at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and tight end Ross Travis, who played basketball at Penn State. They may soon sign another basketball player. Or two or three.