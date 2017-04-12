Chris Godwin adds Jets to list of visits

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

The Jets released wide receiver Brandon Marshall early this offseason and there’s been talk that they could part ways with Eric Decker as well as they remake their roster after a dismal 2016 season.

Wednesday finds them meeting with a receiver who could be part of the new look at that position in 2017. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Penn State wideout Chris Godwin is visiting with the team.

Godwin played with Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg during his college career and capped his time in Happy Valley with 59 catches for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2016 season. He followed that up with a strong performance at the Scouting Combine that has led to projections that he’ll be a second-day pick later this month.

Godwin previously met with the Steelers and Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com reports he’s also had a private workout with the Panthers to go with Saints, Titans and Lions visits.