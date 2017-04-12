Christian McCaffrey set for Thursday visit with Broncos

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

When Christian McCaffrey was born in 1996, his father Ed was a Broncos wide receiver catching passes from John Elway.

Elway is now the Broncos’ General Manager and he’ll reportedly be renewing his relationship with the McCaffrey clan on Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the younger McCaffrey, who went to high school in Colorado, will be visiting the Broncos on Thursday.

McCaffrey ran for 3,922 yards and caught 99 passes out of the backfield over three years at Stanford that also saw him excel as a kickoff returner. That versatility has led many to project he will be a first-round pick with a fair number of those projections having him off the board before the Broncos are up with the 20th overall selection.

The Broncos have C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker back at running back and Anderson is expected to be a full participant in offseason work after last year’s season-ending knee injury.