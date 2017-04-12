Contract situation won’t keep Devonta Freeman from offseason work

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 12, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman wants a new contract, and his agent has suggested that he’s underpaid. But if Freeman has any displeasure with the Falcons, he won’t express it by avoiding offseason work.

Freeman told Sporting News that he will participate in voluntary workouts, regardless of whether he gets a new deal.

“I’m doing everything,” Freeman said. “I love these guys. I love football.”

Asked if he expects to sign a new contract this year, rather than hit free agency next year, Freeman answered, “That’s what I anticipate.”

The Falcons seem to anticipate that as well. With Desmond Trufant now signed to a long-term extension, Freeman’s deal is Atlanta’s highest priority. Freeman seems optimistic he can remain in Atlanta for years to come.