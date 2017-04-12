Davis Webb visiting Seahawks

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 11:26 AM EDT

The 49ers worked out Cal quarterback Davis Webb on Tuesday and he’s sticking around the NFC West on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Webb is visiting with the Seahawks.

With Russell Wilson under contract through the 2019 season and no signs that the Seahawks are looking to make a change, they Seahawks wouldn’t seem to be in the market for a quarterback in the first round. Trevone Boykin’s off-field issues could have them looking for a backup at some point in the draft, however.

There’s also the possibility that the Seahawks are doing their homework on a player who could wind up with a division rival. The 49ers took a look, obviously, and the Cardinals have also been looking at quarterbacks who could replace Carson Palmer at some point, so some background on Webb could come in handy down the road.