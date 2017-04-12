Davis Webb works out for 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 8:28 AM EDT

The 49ers will be holding a workout for local draft prospects on Wednesday, but they decided a private workout with one of those players on Tuesday was more to their liking.

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports that the 49ers worked out Cal quarterback Davis Webb. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and wide receivers coach Mike LaFleur were on hand with LaFleur getting a look at wide receiver Chad Hansen.

Webb threw for 4,295 yards and 37 touchdowns last year and said earlier in the pre-draft process that “double-digit” teams have told him that he’s a first-round pick in this year’s draft. No one’s talked about him as a potential selection with the No. 2 overall pick, but Webb could be in play for the Niners at the top of the second round or if they were to trade back into the first round.

If the 49ers don’t pick one of the top prospects in this year’s quarterback group, it won’t be for a lack of research. They’ve held private workoutw and/or spent time with North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer in addition to Webb.