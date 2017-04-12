Ego Ferguson works out for Raiders

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

After a whirlwind that saw him cut by the Bears, claimed by the Packers, and then released after failing a physical, defensive lineman Ego Ferguson is a free agent. And his quest for a new job began with a visit to Oakland.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Ferguson worked out for the Raiders on Wednesday.

The second-round pick in 2014 missed all of last season and 12 games in 2015 due to injury. If healthy, he would give the Raiders something they want a need: More talent to complement Khalil Mack along the defensive front.