Fifth-year option tracker for 2014 first-round picks

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 12, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

Here’s a look at the status of the fifth-year options for each first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft:

1. Jadeveon Clowney: After a strong season in 2016, the Texans will surely pick up his option for 2018.

2. Greg Robinson: Hasn’t played well for the Rams and surely won’t have his option picked up.

3. Blake Bortles: The new regime in Jacksonville hasn’t decided yet whether to commit to Bortles.

4. Sammy Watkins: The Bills think highly of Watkins and will want him around in 2018.

5. Khalil Mack: Will definitely have his option picked up.

6. Jake Matthews: Started all 16 games last year so seems like a safe bet to have his option picked up.

7. Mike Evans: Will definitely have his option picked up.

8. Justin Gilbert: Has no fifth-year option because he was already released.

9. Anthony Barr: The Vikings have said they want to see a more motivated Barr and could motivate him by declining to pick up his option, but that seems unlikely for a two-time Pro Bowler.

10. Eric Ebron: A close call, Ebron has played well but not as well as some of the players drafted after him.

11. Taylor Lewan: Will definitely have his option picked up.

12. Odell Beckham: Will definitely have his option picked up.

13. Aaron Donald — option picked up by the Rams.

14. Kyle Fuller: After missing the entire 2016 season, probably won’t have his option picked up.

15. Ryan Shazier: Will definitely have his option picked up.

16. Zack Martin: Cowboys will pick up his option.

17. C. J. Mosley: Will definitely have his option picked up.

18. Calvin Pryor: Will probably have his option picked up.

19. Ja’Wuan James: Will probably have his option picked up.

20. Brandin Cooks: The Patriots wouldn’t have traded for Cooks just to rent him for a year, so he’ll have his option picked up.

21. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Will definitely have his option picked up.

22. Johnny Manziel: No option to pick up because he has been released.

23. Dee Ford: Coming off a 10-sack season, will probably have his option picked up.

24. Darqueze Dennard: Hasn’t developed into a starter and probably won’t have his option picked up.

25. Jason Verrett: Will definitely have his option picked up.

26. Marcus Smith: Hasn’t become a starter and probably won’t have his option picked up.

27. Deone Bucannon: Probably will have his option picked up.

28. Kelvin Benjamin: Panthers will pick up his option.

29. Dominique Easley: Has already been released by the Patriots and signed with the Rams, so he has no option to pick up.

30. Jimmie Ward: A starter last year before getting hurt, will probably have his option picked up.

31. Bradley Roby: Plays a significant role but rarely starts, will be a close call.

32. Teddy Bridgewater: A difficult case. If the Vikings don’t think Bridgewater will ever be the same again after last year’s knee injury, they may decide not to pick up his option, which would have been unthinkable a year ago.