Jarvis Landry: Dolphins will sweep the Patriots this year

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 12, 2017, 8:12 AM EDT

The Dolphins haven’t swept the Patriots since 2000. Miami receiver Jarvis Landry says this is the year that changes.

Landry told Peter King of TheMMQB.com that he expects to beat the Patriots twice in 2017.

“If you’re a competitor, that’s the way you should feel, and I don’t mind saying it,” Landry said. “It’s time for a change. I have all the respect in the world for the Patriots, and I respect Tom Brady tremendously. But they’re not our big brother anymore.”

Since Tom Brady became the starting quarterback in 2001, the Patriots have dominated the AFC East like no team has ever dominated any division in NFL history — perhaps in the history of sports. Landry knows that, and he’s sick of it.

“New England’s won the division 14 of the last 16 years, something like that? It’s ridiculous,” Landry said. “It’s a problem. We cannot let that happen anymore. What I’ve seen is, when we play that game, sometimes we focus on the guys on the other side of the line instead of just focusing on us. And I want to be part of that change. I want to go into the games against New England expecting to win—that’s something we need to do.”

Bill Belichick will surely remind his players of those comments in six months or so, when it comes time for the Dolphins and Patriots to meet on the field.