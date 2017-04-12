Jeff Cumberland re-signs with Chargers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

The Chargers will give tight end Jeff Cumberland a second chance to join them on the field.

Cumberland posted a picture of himself signing a new deal with the Chargers on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. Cumberland signed with the team as a free agent last April, but tore his Achilles in the preseason and missed the entire regular season.

Cumberland was a regular for the Jets over the four previous seasons, seeing action in 61 games and making 38 starts from 2012-14. His playing time and the tight end’s role in the offense slipped after the Jets hired Todd Bowles as their head coach and he finished his tenure with the Jets with 86 catches for 1,119 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Chargers have Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry back at tight end this season, which will leave Cumberland to compete for snaps on special teams and as the team’s third tight end.