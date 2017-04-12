Jets showing more interest in quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 12, 2017, 5:07 AM EDT

The Jets worked out Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes last week, and they apparently liked what they saw enough that they want to get to know Mahomes better.

Mahomes is visiting the Jets today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jets are expected to start veteran Josh McCown, at least at the beginning of the 2017 season, but they’re also developing 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg and 2015 fourth-round pick Bryce Petty. Last year they kept four quarterbacks on the 53-player roster, and it’s possible they will again this year if they draft a quarterback this month.

Mahomes is generally considered the No. 4 quarterback in this year’s draft, behind Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer. The Jets could be targeting Mahomes with their second-round pick, No. 39 overall.