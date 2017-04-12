John Lynch: 49ers are “open for business” to trade down from No. 2

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 12, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch will trade the second overall pick in the draft if he gets the right offer.

Lynch said he has already talked to some teams about a potential trade and hopes to talk to more.

“We’re open for business,” Lynch told reporters today.

Lynch said the 49ers have a general idea of what kind of package of picks it would take for them to trade down. Last year the Browns traded the second overall pick to the Eagles and got two first-round picks, a second-round pick and a third-round pick.

There’s also the possibility that Lynch would like to trade the No. 2 pick to Washington for Kirk Cousins. Cousins doesn’t think that’s going to happen, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan would reportedly love to have another opportunity to coach Cousins, after the two previously worked together in Washington.

In any event, Lynch hopes his phone rings a lot in the next two weeks. He’s ready to make a deal.