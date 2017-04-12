Kirk Cousins will show up for offseason program

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

As further proof that Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins is focused on 2017 and not on leveraging a long-term deal, Cousins will be participating in the team’s offseason program.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the sixth-year quarterback will show up for the mostly-voluntary sessions. Even though Cousins is under contract, he could stay away from everything but the mandatory minicamp without consequence. And if he’s motivated to leverage a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline, he can withhold services throughout most of the next two months.

Apparently, Cousins is not trying to leverage a long-term deal now. Instead, his goal seems to be having the best possible 2017 that he can, in order to make himself as attractive as possible in 2018, when he hits the open market.

Hit the open market he will, absent a long-term deal that pays out more than $52 million over the first two years in fully-guaranteed money — or a decision by Washington to use the franchise tag in 2018, which would cost a whopping $34.47 million.