League has no comment on Marshawn Lynch airport incident

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

Has soon-to-be-perhaps-unretired running back Marshawn Lynch gotten himself in trouble with the NFL for smacking a phone out of the hands of a teenage boy at LAX? Either way, the league isn’t saying.

On Wednesday, a spokesman told PFT that the NFL has no comment about the situation.

Lynch reportedly won’t be fined for his presence at an arm-wrestling event at a casino in Las Vegas because he remains on Seattle’s reserve/retired list. It’s unclear whether the Personal Conduct Policy applies to players who are technically retired.

In 2009, the NFL suspended Lynch three games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy following a gun charge. The prior year, he admitted to striking a female pedestrian with his car in Buffalo and driving away.