Rams aren’t expected to pick up option on Greg Robinson

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

In the same year the Rams landed cornerstone defensive lineman Aaron Donald with a first-round pick, they rolled the dice on potential cornerstone offensive lineman Greg Robinson. One worked out; one didn’t.

And so on the same day news emerged that the Rams have exercised the fifth-year option on Donald, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports that the team is not expected to exercise the option on Robinson.

Because Robinson, unlike Donald, was a top-1o pick, Robinson would be entitled to a salary in 2018 equivalent to the transition tender for offensive linemen in 2017. That’s nearly $12.5 million, guaranteed for injury only until next March.

Given Robinson’s performance, it’s no surprise that the Rams are passing on the fifth-year option for the No. 2 overall pick, taken one spot behind Jadeveon Clowney and one spot ahead of Blake Bortles. Robinson has struggled through three seasons in the NFL, and the end result will be Robinson entering a contract year in 2017.