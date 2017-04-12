Rams part ways with Stedman Bailey

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

More than a year after surviving being shot multiple times in the head, the Rams officially have moved on from receiver Stedman Bailey.

A third-round pick in the 2013 draft whom the Rams spotted while working out receiver Tavon Austin at West Virginia, Bailey tried to come back but ultimately landed on the reserve/non-football injury list. Via the Associated Press, he has now been waived by the Rams.

During three years in the NFL, Bailey caught 59 passes for 843 yards and two touchdowns.

Bailey spent 2016 as a student assistant coach at West Virginia, and he has said that he hasn’t given up on playing again.