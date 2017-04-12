Report: 49ers worked out Mitchell Trubisky

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 12, 2017, 12:35 AM EDT

The San Francisco 49ers do not have a legitimate starting quarterback option for the long term and hold the second overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft. One potential selection that could change that situation for the 49ers is North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, a 49ers contingent that included head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarillo worked out Trubisky at the University of North Carolina last week.

Whether Trubisky is good enough to warrant the second overall pick in the draft is up for debate, but quarterbacks almost always get overdrafted by teams in desperate need of quarterback help. The 49ers are one of several teams looking for potential upgrades and solutions to their quarterback problems.

Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley aren’t the future in the Bay Area. The 49ers know this as well and will have to find a viable replacement for Shanahan’s tenure in San Francisco to truly succeed.

Whether Trubisky with the second overall pick is their attempt at a solution won’t be known until later this month.