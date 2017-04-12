Report: Colts unlikely to sign Johnathan Hankins

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT

Free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins took a visit with a team this week, but it doesn’t look like it will result in the end of his extended run on the open market.

Hankins didn’t agree to sign with the Colts before the end of their meeting Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports that a deal between the two sides is unlikely. Hankins would seem to be a fit on the field for the Colts, who are looking to upgrade their defense and have defensive tackle David Parry facing two felonies after a March arrest.

That would suggest that money is the obstacle to an agreement, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise given reports about Hankins’ asking price and the lower profile moves that the Colts have made since the start of free agency.

If nothing is doing with the Colts and nothing pops up with another team, it would seem that Hankins’ best bet may be a return to the Giants. They have shown interest in bringing Hankins back, but money seems to be a stumbling block there as well given Hankins’ continued presence on the list of unsigned free agents.