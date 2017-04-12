Report: Louis Murphy arrested at Tampa airport for carrying concealed weapon

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 12, 2017, 11:31 PM EDT

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Louis Murphy was arrested Wednesday morning at the Tampa International Airport for illegally carrying a concealed weapon, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

Murphy’s arrest was for felony possession of a concealed firearm after the weapon was discovered at a security checkpoint. He was released on $2,000 bond later Wednesday afternoon.

Murphy did not play in a game for the Buccaneers last season. He began the year on the physically unable to perform list and suffered another injury once he returned to practice. The team later released him in November.

Murphy appeared in 17 games for Tampa Bay over two seasons (2014-15) with 41 catches for 578 yards and two touchdowns. He spent three years with the Oakland Raiders and one year each with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants before heading to Tampa Bay.