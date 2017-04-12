Report: Steelers love Jabrill Peppers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT

The Steelers had Alabama linebacker Tim Williams in for a visit on Tuesday and he was joined by Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, who joins Williams as a pass rushing prospect in this year’s draft class.

Pittsburgh has visited with several other linebackers recently, including UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley and Florida’s Jarrad Davis, but their draft interests aren’t limited to the position. Or, per a report, limited to players who project to only play that position.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports that Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert “loves” Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers, who played linebacker in Ann Arbor last year but projects as a safety or hybrid safety/linebacker in the NFL. She adds that the Steelers plan to pick a defensive back with the No. 30 pick whether it is Peppers or someone else in the event Peppers is off the board. Washington safety Budda Baker is among the players who have visited with the Steelers.

The Steelers may love Peppers and/or other defensive backs hitting the draft this year, but their defense has enough areas of need that it seems hard to believe they’d be locked into taking one two weeks before they know how the first round of the draft unfolds in front of them.