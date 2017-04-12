Report: Terrance Knighton retires

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 12, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT

After a season out of football, defensive tackle Terrance Knighton is calling it a career.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Knighton is retiring from football at the age of 30. He’s expected to pursue a coaching career.

Knighton spent training camp with the New England Patriots last season before being released at the end of camp. He was brought in for a visit by the Washington Redskins as well in October but didn’t sign with anyone last season.

Knighton played seven seasons in the NFL after being selected in the third round of the 2009 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent four years in Jacksonville, two with the Denver Broncos and a lone season in Washington. Knighton started 96 of 108 career games and accumulated 230 total tackles with 14 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.