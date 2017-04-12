Reuben Foster visiting Saints

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster will return to Indianapolis this week for a second chance at making it through the medical evaluation that never got done during the Scouting Combine, but that’s not the only stop on his itinerary.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Foster is in New Orleans on Tuesday for a visit with the Saints. They join a long list of teams that have met with Foster, including the Chiefs, Jaguars, Bengals, Lions and Titans.

Some of those teams may not have added a visit with Foster to their to-do list had they been able to speak to him at the combine, but Foster was sent home after an incident with a hospital worker while waiting for that medical evaluation. Foster came into the process as a highly-rated prospect who was likely to generate a lot of interest anyway and the wait to see the Saints and others gave him a chance to do more rehab after shoulder surgery.

Foster played inside at Alabama, but Caplan reports the feeling around the league is that he could play all three spots in a 4-3 base like the Saints hope to run with better results in 2017.