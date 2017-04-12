Romo hasn’t filed retirement paperwork yet (and it doesn’t matter)

Another high-profile NFL player retirement, another story about the high-profile NFL player not yet filing official retirement paperwork.
Yes, as Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports, Romo hasn’t filed his retirement paperwork. No, it doesn’t mean a damn thing.
“Romo has not filed retirement papers with the NFL and it is not something that is planned at the moment,” Archer writes. “That does not mean Romo will return to playing status anytime soon, but it does mean the option remains open.”
Technically, that’s accurate. The option remains open if he doesn’t file the paperwork. But here’s the thing: The option remains open even if he files the paperwork.
As we learned nine years ago during the First Annual Brett Favre Unretirement, the player who has filed retirement paperwork simply needs to send a letter to the Commissioner declaring an intent to return. Because Romo was released by the Cowboys, the process of returning from retirement would be even simpler.
Regardless, it’s meaningless that he hasn’t filed retirement paperwork, because filing the paperwork in no way closes the door on playing again. The real question is whether he’d give up one of the most coveted seats in sports broadcasting for one more chance at playing, and that’s likely a question that he’ll resolve based on whether he sufficiently enjoys his experience with CBS to justify continuing to do it for the next 20 or 30 years — or until they kick him to the curb for the next Tony Romo.
So what’s the point of this “retirement paperwork”? I’ve heard former players talking about it and they said they never filed any paperwork when they retired, and never even heard of it.
2 out of 15 stories on the first page having to do with Romo…feels about right.
Surely CBS has something to say about this? There must be a contractually agreed to term preventing him from jumping out of the booth back onto the field resulting in heavy breach of contract consequences?
who cares about this dude!? Hasn’t won crapola in 14 years. where are the storys about Cutler and AP!?!
Kaepernik has to be jealous. All romo and Tebow stories.
does filing the retirement paperwork start the HOF eligibility clock???
It seems meaningless. What can the NFL do if you never file it when you’re done playing? Nothing.
Romo ain’t stupid. If he grows into the role and excells, this gig is worth far money than playing another 2 or 3 years and he keeps his health. Had he gone to Houston or Denver, the odds of him winning a ring were sketchy. Great guy, solid QB, terrible playoff record.
I believe the filing of the paperwork is necessary for pension payments.
For a player who will make it to the HOF it does, Romo isn’t such a player.
Honestly the way I interpret this situation this that Tony Romo has finally realized that his injuries are taking a toll on him physically and mentally. Now he has injured his back twice and his collarbone three times in only the past few seasons. Now arm injuries are one thing but back injuries always carry the risk of partial paralysis. By becoming the #1 analyst on cbs (or simply Jim Nantz’ sidekick as some call it) he has acquired a great paying alternative job. As an announcer Tony won’t have to worry about getting injured again. Sure he probably has a little left in the tank. But at this point he probably feels it is not worth the risk. I commend him, he is only 37 and has made over a hundred million in his career. Now he work as an announcer which is much less demanding than being a starting quarterback. Thus, he can spend more time with his wife and kids.
Wouldn’t filing the paperwork also end his drug testing requirements?
Until he does, he’ll have to make himself available and provide contact information when travelling, etc.
Can we FILE away Tony Romo. I mean Brett Favre was a HOF worthy of some extra time in the spotlight but Romo is choking dog of a qb who is remembered most for being injured and losing his job to Dak.
