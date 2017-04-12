Sean McDermott on QB visits: Maybe they’re a smokescreen

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

The Bills have been spending time with the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft and that has naturally sparked speculation that the team will be adding a player to the position despite reaching agreement on a new deal with Tyrod Taylor this offseason.

Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked about that possibility during an appearance on 98.5 KISS in Buffalo on Wednesday and said that workouts or visits with Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and others “doesn’t mean we’re taking a quarterback.”

“Maybe these last three or four trips were just kind of all a smokescreen, right? It’s kind of like hiding your presents from your kids,” McDermott said. “You kind of put them in different spots and see, right? We’ll just see. It’s just a big mystery at this point. No one really knows. You never know who’s going to be there at No. 10 when we pick. You just got to go do the homework and study it up.”

Smokescreens abound during draft season and no team is going to lay out any of their true intentions before they’re on the clock to make a selection, so there probably weren’t too many people convinced that the Bills are going to use the 10th overall pick or any others on a quarterback. With Taylor’s new contract offering an out after next season, no one’s likely to rule it either.