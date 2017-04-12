Shareece Wright visited Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT

The Bills took a break from scouting quarterbacks from this year’s draft class to meet with a veteran on the other side of the ball on Wednesday.

The team announced that cornerback Shareece Wright visited with them in Buffalo.

Wright was released by the Ravens in March after spending most of the last two seasons in Baltimore. Wright started 16-of-23 games for the Ravens over the last two seasons and recorded 92 tackles to go with 11 passes defensed. He spent the first four years of his career with the Chargers.

The Bills lost Stephon Gilmore as a free agent when he signed with the Patriots and released Nickell Robey-Coleman earlier this offseason. They’ve brought in Leonard Johnson and Marcus Cromartie to go with Ronald Darby and Kevon Seymour at corner.