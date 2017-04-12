T.J. Watt to work out for Dolphins, 49ers and Saints

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt said recently that teams have been looking at him as both an inside and outside linebacker as well as on the defensive line during workouts and he’ll have a few more teams put him through his paces this week.

Watt told NFL.com that he has workouts scheduled with the Dolphins, 49ers and Saints this week. He’s also worked out for the Cowboys, Lions and Patriots over the course of the pre-draft process and visited the Redskins. Watt said he’s also set to visit the Broncos, making for a busy slate that the linebacker says he is happy to navigate.

“Through the whole first half of this whole thing, my schedule had been set and nothing had really changed. Then, to have coaches call in late and kind of pack the whole weekend and have multiple workouts back to back, some people would shy away from it,” Watt said. “But at the same time, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. If a coach is going to take the time to fly all the way up to Madison, Wisconsin, to see me work out, I’m going to do whatever I can to show him I can play ball for their club.”

Given his production with the Badgers and the amount of interest that he’s generated around the league, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t join his brother J.J. as a first-round pick when the draft gets underway later this month.