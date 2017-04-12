Von Miller didn’t know his Super Bowl 50 helmet was missing

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT

The general public didn’t know that Broncos linebacker Von Miller’s helmet from Super Bowl 50 was missing. Neither did Miller.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know my helmet was missing,” Miller told reporters on Tuesday. “That’s how crazy last year was. We had the best of the best and the finest investigators on the whole ordeal. They were able to find Tom [Brady’s] jerseys and they were able to find my helmet as well. Hats off to those guys.”

Miller added that the helmet is back in Denver, but that he hasn’t had time to pick it up.

Via the item from TheMMQB.com about the recovery of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys in Mexico, the Miller helmet was not in the home of Martín Mauricio Ortega. It arrived only after authorities asked Ortega if he had anything other than the Super Bowl XLIX and LI jerseys stolen from Brady. Ortega made a phone call, and then a friend showed up with Miller’s helmet from Super Bowl 50.

And so Ortega managed to steal a key item from the MVP of three straight Super Bowls. PFT previously has determined that nothing was taken from Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco. In a recent visit to PFT Live, Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees said that all of his gear is accounted for.