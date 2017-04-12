Woody Johnson still not ambassador yet

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

Jets owner Woody Johnson will be the ambassador to the United Kingdom. Eventually. Apparently.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Johnson is still waiting to be approved, thanks to an “appointment bottleneck.” Training delays also are a factor.

Johnson also turns 70 on Wednesday. As Cimini notes, Johnson bought the team at 52, with six playoff appearances during his tenure with the team.

Johnson’s brother, Christopher Wold Johnson, is expected to take over the day-to-day operations after the ambassadorship becomes finalized. Johnson and his brother reportedly attended the annual league meeting together last month, presumably in preparation for Woody’s temporary exit.