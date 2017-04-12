 Skip to content

Woody Johnson still not ambassador yet

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT
Jets owner Woody Johnson will be the ambassador to the United Kingdom. Eventually. Apparently.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Johnson is still waiting to be approved, thanks to an “appointment bottleneck.” Training delays also are a factor.

Johnson also turns 70 on Wednesday. As Cimini notes, Johnson bought the team at 52, with six playoff appearances during his tenure with the team.

Johnson’s brother, Christopher Wold Johnson, is expected to take over the day-to-day operations after the ambassadorship becomes finalized. Johnson and his brother reportedly attended the annual league meeting together last month, presumably in preparation for Woody’s temporary exit.

7 Responses to “Woody Johnson still not ambassador yet”
  1. ricko1112 says: Apr 12, 2017 12:27 PM

    Woody Johnson, the man who put the “ass” in ambassador.

    This platinum spooned numbskull will have Great Britain itching for a rematch of the War for Independence…

  2. eetadick says: Apr 12, 2017 12:30 PM

    Well deserved. Very qualified. Loved by every one of the fans of that powerhouse, historic winning franchise. Bucky.

    Oh, he own the New York JETS?! Haha nah he’s a chump and so is that team

  3. ballistictrajectory says: Apr 12, 2017 12:33 PM

    Perhaps the Jets could relocate to London and fulfill the wish of the Lord High Commish…

  4. hawksfansince77 says: Apr 12, 2017 12:38 PM

    Oh, its the NFL ownership swamp that gets drained.

  5. factschecker says: Apr 12, 2017 12:52 PM

    In a way Woody Johnson is an ambassador of tears.

  6. boknowsvt says: Apr 12, 2017 12:55 PM

    He doesn’t happen to have a son named Damien does he?

  7. lildeucedeuce says: Apr 12, 2017 12:55 PM

    6 playoff appearances in 18 years of ownership… good job Jets.

