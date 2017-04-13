After tweeting his retirement a year ago, Marshawn Lynch tweets he’s “thankful”

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 13, 2017, 11:36 PM EDT

During the second half of Super Bowl 50, running back Marshawn Lynch made his retirement announcement by tweeting a pair of sneakers hanging from a telephone wire.

Is he making an announcement of his return in the same fashion?

Lynch tweeted Thursday night a message that – reading between the lines – could be seen as a reaction to a deal being completed to ensure his return to the NFL.

I'm Thankfull!!!! Yes Lawd!!!! — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) April 14, 2017

Though Lynch hasn’t specifically said say himself, every indication has shown Lynch has a desire to return to football and play for his hometown Oakland Raiders before they no longer reside in his hometown any longer. He was granted permission to speak with the Raiders by the Seahawks, who still control his rights. He visited the Raiders earlier this month and an agreement to make Lynch to the Raiders a reality is expected to happen.

Matthew Hasselbeck, Lynch’s former teammate in Seattle, issued a tweet of his own welcoming Lynch back as well.

Lynch’s tweet may mean nothing at all, but it could also be his way of announcing his return. With Lynch you never truly know.