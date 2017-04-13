Antrel Rolle thinks Jay Cutler should have been a better teammate

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 13, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

Former NFL safety Antrel Rolle spent a year as a teammate of Jay Cutler’s in Chicago, and Rolle believes that Cutler was too aloof as a teammate.

Rolle says that Cutler lacked the leadership qualities a great quarterback needs, and should have been more involved with his teammates.

“I just felt like, honestly, if Jay involved himself more with the team, more with his receivers, I think he’d get more better results on the playing field,” Rolle said on NFL Network. “Like I said I just honestly feel like he would get much better results if he involved himself more in the team collectively, with all individuals. It doesn’t have to be offense, defense, special teams, but just everyone as a collective unit, I think he would get more out of his game for himself.”

Rolle said he isn’t surprised that Cutler remains unemployed. Cutler is thinking about retiring, so he may be done for good.