Bears work out DeShone Kizer

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

Quarterback DeShone Kizer is considered a local prospect for the Bears because he attended Notre Dame and that means he is allowed to work out for the team at their facility.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that Kizer did just that on Thursday. The Bears have shown interest in Kizer since his pro day, which went off with Kizer wearing a shirt from the band “Chicago.”

The Bears signed Mike Glennon to a three-year contract early in free agency, so they presumably have their quarterback of the immediate future. Kizer described himself as having a lot of room to grow when asked about Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s suggestion that he should have stayed in school, so an apprenticeship might not be an issue on either side.

The Bears own the third and 36th picks in the draft, which leaves them well-positioned to pick one of the top quarterbacks later this month. Breer reports that teams believe Kizer will likely fall out of the first round, so No. 36 could be a landing spot if that analysis proves correct.