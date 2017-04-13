Belichick is “good for a while” to keep coaching

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told PFT Live during the league meetings last month that he wants to see coach Bill Belichick stay on the job into his 80s, citing the examples of Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch, both of whom are still going strong well into their ninth decade.

So how long does Belichick plan to coach?

“I am kind of short-sighted here,” Belichick tells Suzy Welch of CNBC, “so I’m good certainly good here this year, good for a while I like what I am doing I enjoy all parts of the game the team building, training camp, game days, the excitement of Sunday.” (If Belichick is “excited” on Sundays, what does he look like when he’s bored?)

The bottom line is Belichick still thinks that his demanding, stressful, and exhausting job is fun, even after all these years.

“It really is, it beats working,” he said.

With that attitude, Kraft may end up being right about Belichick coaching into his 80s.